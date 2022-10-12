GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Sebastian Gerhardt, known as Sebastian The Magician, stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about his upcoming one-man show in Gladewater this weekend.

The show, described as a blend of magic, mind reading and storytelling, uses those elements as a metaphor for how we can look at our day-to-day lives and appreciate the magic happening around us all the time.

You can watch the show at Jackson’s Theater in Gladewater Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on Sebastian, his show, and a sneak peak of his magic, view the video above and visit his website.