TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Author of “A Silent Battle Won with a Loud Victory” Jasmine Ware stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about her self-help book.

“This book is actually about my life story,” Ware said. “As a young girl I ended up going through a lot of domestic abuse, a lot of different traumas. On my journey of healing and restoring and becoming the woman I am today, I just felt led to share my story to be able to help others.”

The book provides tips and solutions on how to overcome trauma.

“That’s the main purpose: to help the next person to be better, to get healed. There is healing for everyone, but you have to do the work. As I always say, there is life after trauma.”

This is Ware’s first book and she will hold a book signing at the Half Priced Books location at the Cumberland shopping center in Tyler on Sept. 9.