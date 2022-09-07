TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Christina Davis with the Sinclair Law Office stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to announce the winners of KETK’s Cutest Pet Photos and pet tricks sweepstakes.

The contest was open throughout the month of August, for pet owners to enter their furry friends.

Sheba, a cat from Huntington, along with Labrador Retriever sisters Bella and Lilly from Longview won the 2022 cutest pet competition.

Cooper, a winner of the pet trick contest, howls while Alexa announces the weather in his home. Lexie, who also won the pet trick contest, loves doing tricks for treats, and follows hand signals and verbal commands.

Take a look at all of the 2022 Cutest Pet Photo entries here.