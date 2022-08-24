*NOTE: This is a sponsored post.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Sinclair Law Firm stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday talk about the Cutest Pet Contest that they sponsored, and they brought along their dog Rue.

The law firm’s pets, Rue and George, can usually be found at the office to help clients who are going through a hard time.

The Sinclair Law Firm was also involved in the Clear the Shelters project, and they encouraged viewers to adopt from shelters.

“It’s really important for us to adopt pets that need homes because we have ours from (shelters),” Kristen Senkyr, a Sinclair Law Firm attorney, said.

The attorneys also said that by adopting, people can receive companionship that is unlike anything else.