Sloan Law Firm “What Matters To YOU, Matters To US” Winner: Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation

The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation are this month’s winner of The Sloan Law Firm “What Matters To YOU, Matters To US” Campaign.

The mission of the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation is to raise awareness, to honor, and to empower our Wounded United States Military Warriors who live in Texas and surrounding states, enabling them to assimilate back to daily life upon their return from combat.

Each month a different non-profit is chosen by you, to receive the “What Matters To YOU, Matters To US” award. to learn how to nominate another non-profit please go to: http://KETK.com

for more information on the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, please go to: https://www.txwoundedwarrior.com/