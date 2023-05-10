TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rebecca Smith with the Smith County Alzheimer’s Alliance stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about their upcoming Hope for Dementia Care Conference.

They provide a lot of ongoing dementia care services, including a day club program, Project Lifesaver locator bracelets, counseling, case management and educational classes for caregivers.

The conference will be Wednesday, May 24 at the TJC Nursing Building from 8:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.

Ticket costs vary from $60 to $15. Visit their website for more information on the conference and tickets.