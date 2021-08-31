Smith County Champions for Children talk new Bright by Text program

Andria Horton, Executive Director for Smith County Champions for Children, stopped by East Texas Live to talk about a new texting program designed to help families.

Bright by Text is a texting program that families can subscribe to that will send text messages straight to their phone.

All families need to enter is their child’s birthday and zip code and they will begin receiving one to two messages per week specifically related to the stage of development their child is experiencing at that time.

Messages may be about how to build healthy relationships with their child, building babies brain power, or general child safety reminders.

Starting on Sept. 1, they will be sending out messages about local events that support children and families.