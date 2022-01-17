Smith County Master Gardeners Association to resume Library Lecture series

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Belinda Kromer and Elizabeth Waldrop stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss how the Smith County Master Gardeners Association will be resuming its Library Lecture series, with their first lecture taking place on Friday, Jan. 21.

These lectures will be held at the Tyler Public Library in the auditorium and are free to the public. Lectures are held every third Friday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. between January and May, excluding the month of April which will have its lecture on the fourth Friday due to Easter.

This month’s lecture will cover the value of trees and the ways that they can be great additions to your property.

For more information, visit their website.