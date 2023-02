TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Connie Gulley with Smith Dental Care joined East Texas Live to share information about their Free Dental Day event.

Gulley shared that this will be their 18th year putting on this event. Registration closes on Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Central Baptist Church Gym located at 1343 East Grande Boulevard. The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 18.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.