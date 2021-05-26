Son of President Ronald Reagan shares how you can honor our fallen soldiers this Memorial Day

If you have been looking for a way to honor a veteran in your family or even just our veterans in general, here is a perfect opportunity on the 50th anniversary of Memorial Day and 77th anniversary of D-Day.

The Reagan Legacy Foundation is working to spread the word about their Walkway to Victory project, which helps memorialize and carry on the lives and stories of those who served in World War II.

In partnership with the Airborne Museum located in Sainte Mère Église, Normandy, France, the memorial walkway is made up of engraved bricks with individual names of living and deceased veterans who served during WWII, including the D-Day invasion at Normandy.

The walkway, a permanent installation, connects the four buildings that make up the Airborne Museum which stands on the same spot where the first hours of the D-Day invasion occurred.

With a donation of $250 to The Reagan Legacy Foundation, the donor will receive a personalized brick in the walkway. Each brick can be personalized with three lines, including:

names

ranks

branch of service

dates

or whatever you’d like

There is also an option for a five line engraved brick for $500. For each tax deductible donation, one brick will be laid.

If you’d like to learn more, you can visit their website here.