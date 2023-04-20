OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – Son Shine Lighthouse Ministries is one of the five nonprofit organizations from Rusk County that is participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to provide a safe, spiritually enriched transformation home where women and their children are offered a new beginning through a life-changing, personal relationship with Jesus Christ through loving mentorship and a community of support.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.