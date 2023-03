TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding a forever home for Big Red.

Big Red is a 2-year-old Redbone Coonhound that is very calm and affectionate. Dobbs shared that he is going to be a great addition to a variety of households whether he goes to an individual or family with kids.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.