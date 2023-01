TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help puppy Bobbie McGee find his forever home.

Bobbie McGee is a 9-week-old black mouth cur mix and his mom is about 60 pounds. Dobbs said his mom had come in to be spayed and gave birth to eight puppies that day. Bobbie McGee is fully vaccinated, neutered and ready for puppy school.

