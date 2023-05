TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 2-year-old hound mix Buddy find a forever home.

Buddy has undergone all of his treatments since being taken in to the shelter, and is very good with other dogs. Cortelyou said he has even begun helping the staff temperament test incoming animals.

