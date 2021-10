TYLER, Texas (KETK) – President and founder of the SCPA of East Texas Deborah Dobbs stopped by East Texas Live to help this furry friend find her forever home.

Buttercup is a 9-month-old rat-terrier mix who is very “quiet and dainty,” but also very affectionate.

You can meet Buttercup, along with many other potential pets at the SPCA’s Trunk or Treat fall festival at Bossart Bark Park this weekend from 1-4 p.m.

For more information, visit spcaeasttx.com