TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce a special furry friend.

Carmen is a 9-month-old, three-legged cat with a calm and cuddly personality. She is also affected by feline leukemia, which is a virus that only affects cats but can easily be treated by a yearly booster shot.

If you would like to meet Carmen or any other furry friends, click here.