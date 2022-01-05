SPCA of East Texas: Chett

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Deborah Dobbs, President and founder of the SCPA of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to share Chett and help him find his forever family.

Chet is a terrier mix and is about 7-weeks-old. He is one of a litter of five puppies that were found on the side of the loop without their mother.

Chett, along with his siblings, has already received his first round of vaccinations and is currently on the way to get the rest of his boosters and neutering.

For more information on Chett, his siblings or any of the other dogs at the SPCA, click here.