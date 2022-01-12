SPCA of East Texas: Corey

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Deborah Dobbs, President and founder of the SCPA of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to share Corey and help him find his forever family.

Corey is a terrier mix and is about 8-weeks-old. He also happens to be another puppy from the litter that was found several weeks ago on Loop 323. The litter is now being referred to as the “Boy Meets World” and all of the puppies from this particular litter are named after characters from the TV series.

Corey has been fully vetted and is ready to find his new family.

The SPCA of East Texas has been seeing an increase in the amount of puppies they are receiving. Dobbs said they have gotten more than 50 puppies in a very short period of time that all need homes. To help with this influx of strays, adoption isn’t necessarily the only option.

Dobbs said that fostering is also one of the best ways to help these puppies, as well as the many other dogs at the shelter, the love and attention that they need until they find their forever family.

To find out more information about Corey, his siblings or any other dogs at the SPCA, click here.