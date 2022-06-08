TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce a special furry friend.

Crawfish is an 8-week-old friendly puppy who is ready for her forever home. Crawfish and her seven siblings were found as strays and came to the SPCA after a Good Samaritan found the puppies with their mother and took care of them until the puppies were ready to leave their mother.

Crawfish is likely to grow to about 45 pounds.

If you would like to meet Crawfish or any other furry friends, click here.