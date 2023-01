TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to show off Gucci in hopes of finding her a forever home. She is a 3-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer Lab Mix and is super calm and perfect for any family as she will most likely only get up to 55-60 pounds. She also has 13 other brothers and sisters, with some of them being spotted, up for adoption as well.

