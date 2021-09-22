SPCA of East Texas introduces us to Leon the puppy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs, president and founder of the SPCA of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live to help a four-legged friend find his forever home.

Leon is a 3-month-old puppy who would make a great family pet or a great pet for a retired person. He is fully vetted, neutered and microchipped.

Leon has only been with the SPCA of East Texas for a few weeks and is looking for a forever family.

To find an additional furry forever family member, to foster or to adopt Leon, visit the SPCA of East Texas website.