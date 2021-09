TYLER, Texas (KETK) – President and Founder of the SPCA of East Texas Deborah Dobbs stopped by East Texas Live with a furry guest.

Rufus is a 3 1/2 year-old Mastiff/Shar Pei who came to the SPCA as a puppy.

He was adopted out of the organization but is back two years later because of a change in the dynamics of his home.

Rufus is currently searching for a foster family.