TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to share these furry friends.

Wilbur and Petunia are Dachshund siblings who are about five weeks old. They were surrendered to the City of Tyler Animal Control along with their mom and her litter before the SPCA pulled them into their program. They will be ready to find their forever homes in a few weeks.

Watch the video above for more information on the puppies and how to adopt.