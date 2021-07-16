KETK East Texas Clear the Shelters August 23-September 19, 2021 Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches

SPCA of East Texas introduces us to Suzuki

This is Suzuki.  She was found as a small baby with her other 2 siblings (Ducati and Victory) without her mother and was bottle fed by a good Samaritan until SPCA East Texas could make room for them.

Suzuki is now a thriving 10 week old kitten that has been fully vetted, and is ready for her forever home. 

If you’d like to adopt her or any other animal, you can fill out an application online here.

