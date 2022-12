TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kat Cortelyou with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help Laney find a forever home. Laney is a sweet four-month-old lab mix who was rescued after being dumped on a property in East Texas.

She has been around other dogs and would do well with respectful kids. She is working on house breaking and crate training.

For more information, click here.