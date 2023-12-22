TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Confetti is a female Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix.
This cute puppy is 6 weeks old and is available for adoption at the SPCA of East Texas. For more information on Confetti, click here.
by: Angela Berry
Posted:
Updated:
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Confetti is a female Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix.
This cute puppy is 6 weeks old and is available for adoption at the SPCA of East Texas. For more information on Confetti, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now