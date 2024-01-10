TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by the studio with Rex, a 6-week-old male Pittie/Dalmatian mix.
If you’re interested in this cute little guy, click here.
by: Angela Berry
Posted:
Updated:
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by the studio with Rex, a 6-week-old male Pittie/Dalmatian mix.
If you’re interested in this cute little guy, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now