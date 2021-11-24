SPCA of East Texas: Pilgrim

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs, President and founder of the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to share Pilgrim with us.

Pilgrim and three of his siblings were found as strays and brought to the SPCA several weeks ago. He is eight-weeks-old and Dobbs said that he is expected to be a medium-sized dog once fully grown.

Pilgrim and his siblings have been fully vetted, vaccinated, spayed, and neutered. Dobbs says pilgrim is sweet, affectionate, loving, and quiet.

He sleeps in the kennel and is learning to be housebroken and to walk on the leash.

For more information about Pilgrim or any of his three siblings, click here.