TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Rosco a forever home.

Rosco is a 2-year-old husky-lab mix that is fully vetted and full of energy. Rishel shared that he will be perfect for a family with no other animals but would be able to be with another animal after the proper training.

