SPCA of East Texas shares Nate, discusses upcoming Fill Our Bowls event

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to share Nate and talk about their Fill Our Bowls campaign.

He is 6 months old and gets along with his foster large dogs, cat and family.

Nate even comes when he is called and is litterbox trained.





Tuesday, Nov. 30 is the National Day of Giving, so the SPCA created the Fill our Bowls campaign. The SPCA van will be at Pet Supplies Plus on Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler all day to accept donations for their food bank. All brands of dog and cat food are accepted.

For more information, visit the SPCA of East Texas’ website.