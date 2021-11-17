SPCA of East Texas shares Nate, discusses upcoming Fill Our Bowls event

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to share Nate and talk about their Fill Our Bowls campaign.

He is 6 months old and gets along with his foster large dogs, cat and family.

Nate even comes when he is called and is litterbox trained.

Tuesday, Nov. 30 is the National Day of Giving, so the SPCA created the Fill our Bowls campaign. The SPCA van will be at Pet Supplies Plus on Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler all day to accept donations for their food bank. All brands of dog and cat food are accepted.

For more information, visit the SPCA of East Texas’ website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51