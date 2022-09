TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas came by East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off a very cute 5-month-old chihuahua.

Skelly is a play full pup who was a part of a group 29 chihuahuas first taken in by a veteran. The SPCA stepped up and took in 19 of them, including Skelly.

According to the SPCA, Skelly is getting fully vetted, neutered and is heart worm negative.

To adopt Skelly visit The SPCA of East Texas online and fill out an adoption form.