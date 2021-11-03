SPCA of East Texas: Stumpy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – President and founder of the SCPA of East Texas Deborah Dobbs stopped by East Texas Live to help this furry friend find his forever home.

Stumpy is a 9-year-old beagle mix that came from a terrible hoarding situation. His front leg had been mangled and he was using it improperly. So the SPCA of East Texas took him in and removed the bad leg, hence the name Stumpy.

Stumpy also gets along great with other dogs, cats, and people.

The SPCA of East Texas is also hosting their monthly ‘Pints and Pups’ event at ETX Brewing Company on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 6-8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the night will be donated to the SPCA of East Texas.

For more information, click here.