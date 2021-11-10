SPCA of East Texas: Tobias

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs, President and founder of the SCPA of East Texas, stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to share Tobias and help him find his forever family.

Tobias is a rat terrier and he is about seven months old. He is one of 43 dogs rescued from a location in northern Smith County.

Dobbs said he is the perfect pet who likes to ride in the car, be held, loves to show affection and likes other dogs. Tobias is fully vetted and ready for a forever home. Dobbs said that he is very high energy and affectionate.

For more information about Tobias, click here.