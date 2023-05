TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas Adoption Coordinator Megan Rishel brought Tron to East Texas Live on Wednesday in hopes of finding him a forever home.

Photo courtesy of SPCA of East Texas

An 11-week-old Doberman mix, Tron weighs about 15 lbs and is anticipated to grow up to 65 lbs. He needs a home that can accommodate playful activity levels.

For more information, visit SPCA of East Texas’ website.