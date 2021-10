TYLER, Texas (KETK) – President and founder of the SCPA of East Texas Deborah Dobbs stopped by East Texas Live to help this furry friend find her forever home.

Tuna is a two-year-old rat terrier mix with excellent manners and can easily go from playing fetch in the yard to cuddling up on the couch. She has been spayed and has received all of her vaccinations.

If you would like to meet Tuna or get involved with the SPCA of East Texas, visit spcaeasttx.com