TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Deborah Dobbs from the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to introduce a new furry friend.

Wesson is an 11-week-old Shepherd mix that came from a litter of abandoned puppies and has been fully vetted. All he needs now is to find his forever home.

To meet Wesson or find another furry friend for your family, click here.