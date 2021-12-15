SPCA Pet of the Week: Denali

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A sweet puppy from the SPCA visited East Texas Live on Wednesday. His name was Denali, said Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA.

He is seven weeks old and has beautiful blue eyes, so he probably has ancestors that were huskies.

Denali is not expected to be a big dog. He was abandoned, found by someone and later brought to the SPCA.

He is also extremely sweet and up for adoption. You can view dogs available for adoption at spcaeasttx.com.

