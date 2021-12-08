SPCA Pet of the Week: Miles

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with SPCA of East Texas brought a special guest to East Texas Live Wednesday morning.

Miles is a 7-week-old mixed breed dog who was born at a shelter along with nine others. You can view dogs available for adoption at spcaeasttx.com.

Every year, SPCA of East Texas does Paws & Claus for photos with Santa with kids, pets or anyone interested. The event will be at ETX Brewing Co. on S. Broadway Ave. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. For more information about the event, visit their website.