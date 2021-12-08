SPCA Pet of the Week: Miles

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with SPCA of East Texas brought a special guest to East Texas Live Wednesday morning.

Miles is a 7-week-old mixed breed dog who was born at a shelter along with nine others. You can view dogs available for adoption at spcaeasttx.com.

Every year, SPCA of East Texas does Paws & Claus for photos with Santa with kids, pets or anyone interested. The event will be at ETX Brewing Co. on S. Broadway Ave. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. For more information about the event, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51