Special Christmas concert to be held at Liberty Hall

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Stardom Entertainment is putting on a special holiday concert “Christmas with Shake Rattle & Roll and Beatlemania64” at Liberty Hall on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.
The groups will be performing a variety of music, including classic Christmas tunes and Beatles hits.
“Experience this fun rocking Christmas show as the four ladies of Shake Rattle & Roll, National and International Doo-Wop Group from East Texas join the four gents of Beatlemania64 from South Texas,” a description of the event said.
For more information about the event, you can find the event on Facebook and you can buy tickets online.
