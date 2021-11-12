Spinout Boutique shares Barefoot Dreams line in time for the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Shelley Calhoun and Madison Giles from Spinout stopped by East Texas Live to show off the Barefoot Dreams line of apparel that they have in store and online.

Barefoot dreams is a line of soft apparel, including throw blankets adult and children’s sizes, shrugs, slippers, jackets, pajamas, children’s gifts, baby blankets, robes and more.

To see more items in the Barefoot Dreams line or a wide variety of merchandise, visit the Spinout website.

