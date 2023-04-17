TYLER, Texas (KETK) – St. John Paul II Catholic Campus Ministry is one of the more than 130 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to foster vocations, promote college success and to form, support and empower Catholic college students to become faithful leaders for today and for the future through personal, spiritual and intellectual greatness.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.