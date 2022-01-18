Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ to start ‘Round-Up for Charity’ program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nora Schreiber, Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ’s Community Outreach Coordinator came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their new Round-Up for Charity program.

The owners of the restaurant, Nick and Jen Pencis decided to launch the Round-Up the Change initiative to include the community in their efforts of fundraising and donating to non-profits in East Texas. This new program will allow Stanley’s to gather a greater understanding of the needs in the community.

Stanley’s will collect the round-up funds in the span of one entire month. Once the donation period is over, Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ will present a check to an East Texas non-profit charity or fundraising event.

For more information, watch the video above.

