JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Education Foundation is one of the five non-profit organizations from Cherokee County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to encourage innovative teaching and learning in Jacksonville ISD, motivate students and teachers with community support and provide additional funding and resources to supplement campus and district-wide programs not funded by tax dollars.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.