Sweet Gourmet has your treats and cookware for the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pam Gabriel and Lucy Easley from Sweet Gourmet in Tyler stopped by East Texas Live to discuss their treats and cookware for the holidays.

Sweet Gourmet will have a sale that makes gathering in the kitchen for the holidays more affordable. The sale will be Thursday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 19, with 20% off cast iron, 20-60% off certain knives and 20% off linen placemats and more.

Sweet Gourmet is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Customers are encouraged to try some recipes and come in for the savings.

