*NOTE: This is a sponsored post.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Doice Grant, the owner of Tatum Music Company, spoke about their rental program on East Texas Live on Tuesday.

The company is also celebrating their 75th anniversary soon. They have a main location in Longview and a store in Tyler.

Over the years, there have only been three store owners.

The company has a rent to own program for instruments. For their anniversary, the business is going to give $100 to the East Texas Community Foundation.