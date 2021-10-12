Texarkana woman wanted for theft from elderly victim

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing property from a relative.

According to police, Amanda Hughes stole more than $2,500 in property from an elderly relative.

They say a 71 year-old relative of let Hughes use her credit card in order to buy food and clothes for her two young children. However, Hughes began using the card for numerous unauthorized ATM withdrawls for cash over the course of the summer, totaling almost $4,500.

Unbeknownst to her, Hughes was captured on camera every time that she went to withdraw money from an ATM.

She agreed to turn herself in last Wednesday after a warrant was issued, but still has yet to show up. Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for Hughes.

If you see or have seen this woman, please contact the Texarkana Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.