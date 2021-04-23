Texas Baptist Institute & Seminary shares how you could fund future ministers on East Texas Giving Day

Texas Baptist Institute & Seminary equips saints to do the work of the ministry through a Biblically-based higher education in harmony with the Bible doctrines of the American Baptist Association to advance the Kingdom of God through the local church ministry of fulfilling the Great Commission.

The school opened as a full-time Institute and Seminary in September, 1948. Hundreds of students have received biblical training in its Bible programs.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: