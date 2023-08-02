TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s probably safe to assume you went to school at some point in your life, so you may feel like back to school time is the same old easy pattern as always. However, there’s modern innovations you need to be aware of to compliment the classic changes you already expect. Plus, if you’re new to Texas, there’s a couple of extra cultural issues that you need to prepare for.

Classic Back to School reminders

⦁ Traffic is going to be a little slower going to work now. It may be because school busses are stopping traffic all over the place, or just the increase in minivans (I’m sorry, CROSSOVERS) hauling little butts to class.

⦁ Your precious thermostat can get relief! I recommend the smart thermostats so you can turn it up wherever you are, and have it turned back down before anyone gets home. Plus, you can see if the kids touch it.

Texas specific reminders

⦁ Clear all your Fridays. Whether you’re into football or not, expect your friends, coworkers, clients and anyone else in Texas to not be available on Friday nights until at least the playoffs start. Put all sports and activity schedules in your phone’s calendar.

⦁ Homecoming mum season is about a month away, and you may as well order that epic flower now. Last minute mum = angry girl

Modern Back to School innovations

⦁ Track your kids! Turn on location services on their phone if they have one. I also recommend a Gabb watch, or an Apple AirTag. Sew a fob into their backpack if you don’t want them to know (or remove) it.

⦁ Back to School means an almost infinite amount of Spirit Days. Some days your kids have to dress up in various themes like pajamas or your favorite career outfit, ignore all these. This duty is usually better handled by mom.