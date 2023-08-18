TYLER (KETK) – Sports is a big deal in East Texas. It’s a huge part of our culture, and a rite of passage for most kids growing up in East Texas that helps shape the character and chemistry of our proud little society.

But now that we’re adults, I fear we are missing some of the very lessons we are trying to infer onto the next generation. And I’m talking almost exclusively to the Dads here.

Stop yelling at the ref. Stop getting angry at the ref. Get a hold of yourself.

I have four kids, and I get the same emotional swells as any parent out there. I get it. Most parents are well-behaved, but some of you are not, and I want to talk to you.

First, yelling at the ref from 23 rows up in the bleachers in a football stadium… that’s not what I’m talking about. The ref can’t even hear you. I’m talking about the guy who yells at a ref or umpire who can actually hear him. Some of you dudes are downright abusive.

It’s not just that you should adhere to a modest level of respect for your fellow human being, it’s also important to realize that you’re doing some real damage.

Do you think torching the ref is going to help your son’s team win? Do you think it’s endearing the ref to your cause so the next close call goes your way? How would you react if you were an ump if a team’s fans were verbally abusive? Would you do them any favors?

What lessons are the kids learning from your behavior? What kind of example does this set for your kids? Would you not be embarrassed if that was your dad ripping the ump to shreds?

The real problem is really the negativity. People are trying to enjoy this special moment with their kids, and you’re killing the joy of the moment for everyone involved.

Here’s the kicker: youth sports officials are getting pretty hard to come by. They aren’t doing it for the money. There’s no glory. It’s just a bunch of people doing it for the love of the sport, and so your kid and the kids of absolute strangers can have a league worth playing.

The least you can do: is be nice. You don’t have to buy him a six pack or send him flowers on Valentine’s Day… just be nice. Tell him thank you. Even if he’s the worst ref that ever put on a whistle: be nice.