TYLER (KETK) – The history of impeachments in Texas is pretty easy to sum up. There’s the one happening now with Ken Paxton, and there’s the story of Ma and Pa Ferguson.

James Edward Ferguson Jr. – known as Pa Ferguson – was born near Salado, and was elected the 26th Governor of Texas in 1915. Two years later, he’s reelected.

The people of Texas were generally supportive of his job as Governor, but the powers-that-be in Austin were not fans. Gov. Pa Ferguson did what a lot of governors have done in every state in every era. They give politically appointed jobs to their friends, donors, and allies. But Pa Ferguson took it further than that. He held up funding to the University of Texas until his former INTRAparty political opponents were fired.

Pa Ferguson was indicted and impeached during his second term, forced to resign and barred from holding further Texas office. When you make enemies of both political parties, you’re in trouble. Is that what Ken Paxton did? Hang on, focus, this is about to get good.

In the 1924 election – just about a hundred years ago – there had never been a female governor of a state, so imagine how wild of an idea it was to see Pa Ferguson’s wife – known by her initials M.A. – Ma Ferguson run for Governor of Texas. Just because Pa Ferguson is barred from holding office in Texas, that doesn’t mean his wife can’t be Governor.

Ma and Pa Ferguson campaigned together in an unprecedented two-for-one deal with the whole world seeing through the facade, but here’s the kicker: they go on to win ANYWAY.

Ma and Pa Ferguson make history as the first female Governor of Texas, and the first First Gentleman of Texas. Their comeback was incredible, hilarious even, but their third term would be their last. A flurry of scandals continued to follow them like PigPen’s dust cloud in Peanuts. Ma and Pa Ferguson lose their election for a fourth term.

If you see some parallels to what’s going on today, you’re not wrong. Ken Paxton has long been the political foe of Democrats in Texas, and there’s no doubt his INTRAparty feud with Speaker of the House Dade Phelan has made him enemies of both parties. Is he guilty of impeachable corruption, or is his behavior something that’s commonplace political patronage in every state house in the country?

I don’t know. You don’t know. And frankly, it doesn’t even matter. His fate is in the hands of politicians, now. If things don’t work out his way, maybe his wife can run for office next time around.